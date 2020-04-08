Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.29).

CMCX opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.59 ($2.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.38.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

