Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,534 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,633.53.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Spectris will post 17117.9987759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

