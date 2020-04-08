Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

SMPL opened at $17.02 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders acquired 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

