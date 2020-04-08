SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of SkyWest worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

