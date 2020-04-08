Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 12.8% Higher

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares rose 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 140,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 157,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

