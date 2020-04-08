SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.62% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

