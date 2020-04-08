SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) versus AxoGen (OTCMKTS:AXGN) Head to Head Contrast

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpectraScience has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and SpectraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -27.30% -19.53% -17.04% SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AxoGen and SpectraScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.22%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and SpectraScience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $106.71 million 2.97 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -11.74 SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SpectraScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Summary

AxoGen beats SpectraScience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About SpectraScience

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

