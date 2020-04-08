Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $11.44, 8,828,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 3,475,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

