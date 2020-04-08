Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s share price was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.99, approximately 681,661 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,192,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 394,647 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 714,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,046,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

