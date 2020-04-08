SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.85, approximately 156,985 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,273,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.