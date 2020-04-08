St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 830 ($10.92) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,153 ($15.17). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,081.90 ($14.23).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

LON:STJ opened at GBX 735.20 ($9.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 893.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.25.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.