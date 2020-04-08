Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,564 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $178,918.40.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Natera by 10,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.