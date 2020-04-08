Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STC stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

