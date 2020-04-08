Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Boc Hong Kong (NYSE:BHKLY) Critical Analysis

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Boc Hong Kong alerts:

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 13.06% 6.21% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boc Hong Kong and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $9.86 billion 3.28 $4.08 billion N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.67 $4.98 billion $0.96 5.24

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Boc Hong Kong.

Volatility and Risk

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats Boc Hong Kong on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Boc Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boc Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.