Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 12.7%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 611,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 540,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.