Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 153 ($2.01) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 112 ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital raised Sumo Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sumo Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.67 ($2.48).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 166 ($2.18) on Monday. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

