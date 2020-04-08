Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading 13% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.68, 758,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 597,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

