Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading 15.2% Higher

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $3.56, 21,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Super League Gaming from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 11.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

