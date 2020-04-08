Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $688.54 million, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,983 shares of company stock worth $939,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.