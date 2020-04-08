Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

