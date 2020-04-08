Thomas Gorman Acquires 6,316 Shares of Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Thomas Gorman bought 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.04 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,464.64 ($31,535.21).

Shares of ASX:WOR opened at A$6.85 ($4.86) on Wednesday. Worleyparsons Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$4.63 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of A$16.45 ($11.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Worleyparsons’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Worleyparsons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Worleyparsons

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

