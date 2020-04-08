TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $60.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by Nomura from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of BLD opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

