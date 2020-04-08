TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Trading Up 11%

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 268,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 113,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Get TORTOISE PIPELI/COM alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.