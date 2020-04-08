TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 857,385 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,417,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.59.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

