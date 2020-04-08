Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 617,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

