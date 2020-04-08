Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 604 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.68. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ichor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.