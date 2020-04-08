TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.45. TRI Pointe Group shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 309,542 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.