Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Lowered to GBX 26

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 88.93 ($1.17).

TLW stock opened at GBX 24.11 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.25. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

