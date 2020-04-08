U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $722.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

