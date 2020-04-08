Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

UI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

UI opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

