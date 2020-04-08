UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities raised Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON GPOR opened at GBX 696.20 ($9.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 817.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,742 shares of company stock worth $2,018,134.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.