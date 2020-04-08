Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 5.9%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.52, 151,836 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,062,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

