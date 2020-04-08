Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Universal Technical Institute worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

UTI opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.