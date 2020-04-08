Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 102,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

