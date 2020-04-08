Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, approximately 98,053 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,020,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.