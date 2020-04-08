Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Investment analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $15.25 on Monday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.25.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.