Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.56% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,785,000 after buying an additional 313,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

