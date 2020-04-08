VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Trading Down 2.7%

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 10,159 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,799,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

VVUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Research analysts expect that VIVUS, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

