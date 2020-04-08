Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 150 price objective by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 147.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 148.69. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

