Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cavco Industries (CVCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Cavco Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Cavco Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Cavco Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Cavco Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cavco Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cavco Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average of $194.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

