Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Wendys worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,218,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wendys in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research dropped their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.