Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Shares of MTT opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

