Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last three months. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

