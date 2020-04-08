William K. Luby Acquires 5,000 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $623.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $679.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

