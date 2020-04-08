Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

