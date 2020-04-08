Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Up 13%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.61, 1,785,102 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,088,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $389.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,925 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

