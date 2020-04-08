Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Lowered to GBX 875 at Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKP. Deutsche Bank lowered Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($14.01).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 757 ($9.96) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 944.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.88.

In other news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total value of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

