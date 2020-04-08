Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.84.

Shares of YUM opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

