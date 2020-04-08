Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,800,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

