Zacks: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given $13.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Eyenovia’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eyenovia an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

EYEN stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.